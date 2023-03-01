UrduPoint.com

Water Canal Inaugurated In N. Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Water canal inaugurated in N. Afghanistan

SHIBERGHAN,, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Afghan authorities have inaugurated a water canal in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province to irrigate about 32,400 hectares of land, provincial director for economic affairs Mohammad Zarif Faiz said on Wednesday.

Built at a cost of nearly 6 million afghanis (67,300 U.S. Dollars), with 10 percent of the sum raised from residents in Aqcha district of the province, the canal is planned to benefit thousands of households, including the farmers, Faiz told reporters here.

Jawzjan provincial administration would do its best to provide irrigation for more lands as part of its efforts to develop the agriculture sector and facilitate local farmers to raise output, officials said.

Last year, Acting Deputy Prime Minister of the Afghan caretaker government Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar inaugurated the construction work of a 285-km water canal in Qush Tepa area of the northern Balkh province to irrigate 550,000 hectares of land in Balkh and the neighboring Jawzjan and Faryab provinces.

