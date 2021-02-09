Water Cannon Fired Against Anti-coup Protesters In Myanmar's Capital
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 09:10 AM
Yangon, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Police in Myanmar's capital fired water cannon against anti-coup protesters on Tuesday, according to a live feed posted on Facebook.
But the protesters in Naypyidaw were undeterred despite the powerful spray of the cannon, while chanting "End the military dictatorship!"AFP reporters on the ground confirmed the police action.