Water crisis hits Indian states

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --:This summer rising temperatures in India have worsened the water crisis that it has been facing for some time now.

People in various places across India have been struggling hard and risking their lives to get water to drink.

Earlier this month a video of two women scaling the wall of a well without a rope or harness to access water in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh made headlines, highlighting the acute shortage of water in Ghusiya village. The villagers, according to reports, have been forced to take such extreme measures after wells and ponds have dried in the area.

Another video from the western state of Maharashtra's Amravati district shows women in Khadimal village risking their lives every day for one bucket of water.