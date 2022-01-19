UrduPoint.com

Water Diversion Dam Construction Underway In Afghan Province

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Water diversion dam construction underway in Afghan province

KANDAHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The construction work for a water diversion dam has been launched in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, the local government said on Wednesday.

With a total cost of 14 million Afghani (about 136,000 U.S.

Dollars), the Mianko Water Dam on the outskirts of provincial capital Kandahar city will help irrigate agricultural lands and gardens and control the flow of seasonal floods to Kandahar and neighboring villages, the government said in a statement.

The building of the dam, which is 195 meters wide and 10 meters tall, will benefit the province famous for fruit production, according to the statement.

The local government said it will continue to build water canals and dams in Kandahar in an effort to boost local agricultural production.

