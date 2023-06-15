UrduPoint.com

Water Levels Recede In Flood-affected Areas Near Kakhovka Dam

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Water levels recede in flood-affected areas near Kakhovka dam

VLADIVOSTOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Water levels in the flood-affected regions of Kherson, following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant dam, continue to recede, said acting governor of the Kherson region Vladimir Saldo on Thursday.

The water level has decreased to 7 meters in the Nova Kakhovka city district, 1.5 meters in the Alyoshkino municipal district, and 2.1 meters in the Goloprystanskiy municipal district, said Saldo.

The number of hospitalized individuals in the Kherson region has now reached 77, said Saldo, noting that they are receiving necessary medical assistance in local healthcare facilities.

Evacuations continued in the flood-affected areas of the Kherson region. As of Saturday, nearly 7,000 people, including 323 children and 112 individuals with limited mobility, have been evacuated from the flooded territories. Approximately 1,500 people are currently residing in temporary accommodation centers, noted Saldo.

Related Topics

Governor Water Dam Vladimir Putin Kherson From

Recent Stories

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

35 minutes ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

48 minutes ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

50 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

50 minutes ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.