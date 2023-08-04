Water-related accidents claim over 40 lives in Mongolia so far this year

(@FahadShabbir)

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) --:Forty-two people have been killed in water-related accidents across Mongolia since the beginning of the year, emergency authorities said Friday.

Thirty of the deceased were adults, and 12 others were children, the National Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

The leading causes of the water-related deaths were swimming after consuming alcohol, negligence and leaving children unsupervised, it said.

Most recently, a 33-year-old drunken man and his five-year-old daughter died after their vehicle drowned while trying to cross a lake in the western province of Uvs on Tuesday, the agency said, urging the public to protect themselves from preventable water-related accidents.