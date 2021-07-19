UrduPoint.com
Water-related Accidents Kill 69 In Mongolia So Far This Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Water-related accidents kill 69 in Mongolia so far this year

ULAN BATOR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A total of 69 people have been killed in 50 water-related accidents across Mongolia so far this year, the country's National Emergency Management Agency said Monday.

According to the agency, 29 of them lost their lives during the national holiday Naadam on July 9-18.

The main causes of the water-related accidents were negligence, leaving children unsupervised, swimming after consuming alcohol and not wearing personal floatation devices, the agency said, urging the public to prevent similar potential accidents.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

