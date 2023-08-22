Open Menu

Water Release Finds Little Support In Fukushima

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Shinchimachi, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Most Fukushima fishermen are tight-lipped but Haruo Ono can't keep his thoughts to himself on Japan's plans to release treated cooling water from the stricken nearby nuclear power plant into the Pacific from Thursday.

"Nothing about the water release is beneficial to us. There is no advantage for us. None. It's all detrimental," Ono, who lost his brother in the 2011 tsunami that crippled the plant, told AFP.

"Fishermen are 100 percent against," the 71-year-old said at his modest home in Shinchimachi, around 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of the nuclear plant in northeast Japan.

"The sea is where we work. We make a living off of the sea, we're at the mercy of the sea. So if we don't protect the sea, who would?" Around 1.34 million tonnes of water, equivalent to more than 500 Olympic swimming pools, have accumulated at the Fukushima plant since the earthquake and tsunami that killed 18,000 people in 2011.

It has been contaminated by being used to cool the highly radioactive reactor cores that went into meltdown, combined with groundwater and rain.

But plant operator TEPCO says the water has been diluted and filtered to remove all radionuclides except tritium, which is far below dangerous levels.

