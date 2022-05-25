UrduPoint.com

Water Shortages Test Ukraine's Mykolaiv As Hardships Bite

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Water shortages test Ukraine's Mykolaiv as hardships bite

Mykolaiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :As the sound of artillery rumbles in the distance and the occasional air raid siren wails, Anna Bondar waits her turn to fill up on drinking water in Mykolaiv, a port city in southern Ukraine.

With her husband bedridden, the 79-year-old spends two to three hours a day hauling water back to her home.

"I am very tired," she admits.

And such trips are only likely to get more exhausting as late spring turns to summer.

Since fighting along the southern front severed a pipeline in April, cutting tap water to many areas, residents have spent weeks walking around the city to find water trucks, some getting around by bike and others driving.

Water shortages are just the latest in a string of hardships now woven into the fabric of daily life following the Russian invasion.

Here, as in other areas of Ukraine, cars can queue up for hours waiting for fuel with Russian attacks on refineries and storage facilities battering supplies across the country.

Many shops remain shuttered, businesses are closed, and schools have moved online with millions displaced in the past three months.

The demands of life during wartime are exhausting.

"I have a family of four. Can you imagine how much water we need to wash, to cook food, to make some tea?" asks Valeriy Baryshev, a 27-year-old baker, as he straps jugs of drinking water to the back of his bike.

"I have to fetch some 120 litres per day," he says, which includes what he needs for his bakery.

- 'Morally and physically daunting' - Military officials say it could be at least another month or maybe more before the city gets back regular access to tap water.

"We are trying to solve the issue," Captain Lieutenant Dmytro Pletenchuk from the Mykolaiv regional military administration told AFP.

"This is a time-consuming process that involves solving many technical issues, drilling wells, organising work and cleaning the water." Until then, residents will be forced to forage or buy bottled water, a big expense for those unable to work because of the war.

"Sometimes I come here every other day, sometimes twice a day," says Viktor Odnutov, a 69-year-old pensioner.

"It's daunting, both morally and physically. Thank God I can carry about 20 litres. But when my back hurts, I can't even take a five-litre bottle." Volodymyr Pobedynskyi, 82, says he often heads out alone to fetch water for cooking, cleaning and making borscht.

"Thank God I am not scared of heat. My body is used to it," he says.

And while he wasn't expecting to be hauling water at his advanced age, the shock of seeing troops pour across the border into Ukraine was unfathomable for the native Russian.

"It makes me very sad," he told AFP, reminiscing about the frequent trips he and his wife use to take back home to see family and friends.

"We would help our parents, look after their garden and help with some repairs," he says.

"Now we can't even go there to tend to their graves."

Related Topics

Ukraine Water Russia Wife Buy April Border God Family From Million Sad

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia finalizes extension of 3b$ deposit to ..

Saudi Arabia finalizes extension of 3b$ deposit to Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 25th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Cus ..

Shooter in Texas Elementary School Incident in Custody - Police Dept.

11 hours ago
 EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Cris ..

EU Pledges to Keep Supporting Ukraine Even If Crisis Lasts Years - Belgian Prime ..

11 hours ago
 Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Prior ..

Over Half of Americans Say US Economy Bigger Priority Than Anti-Russia Sanctions ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.