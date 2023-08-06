Open Menu

Water Supply Network Inaugurated In Afghanistan's Takhar

Published August 06, 2023

Afghanistan, Aug. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Authorities opened a water supply network in Afghanistan's northeastern Takhar province on Saturday, provincial director for Rural Rehabilitation and Development Mullah Azmat Noor Mohammad said.

With a cost of 20.4 million afghanis (241,220 U.S.

Dollars), the network provides clean water to 700 families in several villages, the official said on Sunday, adding that the provincial government would continue to provide potable water for the people across the province.

Afghanistan has been suffering drought for years, as many cities and provinces, including the capital city of Kabul, have been facing extreme potable water shortages.

To overcome the water scarcity, the caretaker administration, besides digging wells in rural areas, is also striving to divert part of the Panjshir River to Kabul.

