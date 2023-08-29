Water supply project provides clean water to residents in east Afghanistan

Afghanistan, Aug. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Work on a water supply network has begun in east Afghanistan's Khost province, and the network will provide clean drinking water to about 575 households, a local official said Tuesday.

Costing 13 million afghanis (about 160,500 U.S.

Dollars), the project will be completed by the end of 2023, the official said.

Upon completion of the project, about 575 households will have access to safe, clean water in Khost City, capital of Khost province.

Six water networks also entered into operation to provide potable water to 2,500 households in the western Farah province on Monday.