UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Water Theft A Growing Concern In Increasingly-dry Spain

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Water theft a growing concern in increasingly-dry Spain

Lucena del Puerto, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Inside her greenhouse, Emilia Gomez bends down to see how her strawberries are faring following a difficult season with barely any water after her farm's illegal well was shut down.

Digging an illegal well to irrigate crops is a widespread practice in Spain as water becomes increasingly scarce.

But around 100 such boreholes have been blocked off recently around Lucena del Puerto, a small town some 70 kilometres (45 miles) west of Seville in southern Spain, which has won notoriety for being the epicentre of groundwater theft.

"We've been growing fruit for 40 years and it's always been with water from the well. We've tried to legalise it many times but have always fallen at the last hurdle," says Gomez, 50, who manages the 20-hectare (50-acre) plot with her two sisters.

"And now they've shut down our wells without giving us another solution," she mutters, picking the strawberries that are normally on supermarket shelves across Europe within 48 hours.

Between the pine-covered hills of Lucena where a sea of white plastic greenhouses stretches many hundreds of acres, it's easy to find blocked-off wells and illegal irrigation ponds that just a few months ago were watering fields of strawberries, raspberries and blueberries.

In some cases, these boreholes are just metres away from Andalusia's Donana National Park, a protected natural reserve known for its wetlands which are fed by the same underground aquifers.

Related Topics

Water Europe Seville Same Spain From

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

10 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

10 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

10 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

12 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.