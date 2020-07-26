Watford, Bournemouth relegated from Premier League on final day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Watford and Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Watford's 3-2 defeat at Arsenal condemned them to 19th place, while third bottom Bournemouth's 3-1 win at Everton wasn't enough to save them.

Aston Villa's 1-1 draw at West Ham ensured they stayed up at Bournemouth's expense as Dean Smith's fourth bottom side finished one point above the Cherries and Watford.