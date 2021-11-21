UrduPoint.com

Watford Inflict More Misery On Man Utd, Chelsea Extend Lead

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 01:50 AM

Watford inflict more misery on Man Utd, Chelsea extend lead

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Manchester United slumped to another damaging defeat for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in losing 4-1 at Watford on Saturday as Chelsea thrashed Leicester to extend their Premier League lead to six points.

Solskjaer has clung onto his job despite a run of just one win in seven Premier League games to slip to seventh, 12 points adrift of the leaders.

A managerial change made an instant impact for Aston Villa as late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings beat Brighton 2-0 to give Steven Gerrard a winning start to his coaching career in the Premier League.

However, Newcastle slipped to the bottom of the table in the absence of their new boss Eddie Howe, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, as the Magpies were held 3-3 at home by Brentford.

United's hierarchy has remained loyal to Solskjaer despite intense pressure in recent weeks to make a change.

But even their resolve will be tested after a fifth defeat in seven league games against the struggling Hornets.

Watford could even afford to miss an early penalty twice as David de Gea saved from Ismaila Sarr and Kiko Femenia's follow-up from the first spot-kick was ruled out for encroaching.

Joshua King worked under Solskjaer in the United youth ranks and did his old boss no favours by converting a low cross on 28 minutes to give the home side a deserved lead.

Sarr made amends for his penalty misses just before the break by drilling home from a narrow angle.

Solskjaer responded by introducing Donny Van de Beek at half-time and his refusal to give the Dutchman more opportunities will be questioned after he made an instant impact to turn home Cristiano Ronaldo's header across goal.

However, just as the visitors were building momentum, captain Harry Maguire's miserable season suffered another setback when he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis rubbed more salt into United's wounds in stoppage time.

After a tough Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday, United travel to the league leaders Chelsea next weekend with the question again whether Solskjaer will still be in charge.

Related Topics

Job Newcastle David Van Leicester Brighton Lead Manchester United From Chelsea Premier League Salfi Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

1 hour ago
 Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qata ..

Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qatar GP pole

1 hour ago
 Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

1 hour ago
 Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand P ..

Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

1 hour ago
 Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vacc ..

Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

1 hour ago
 Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 ..

Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 vaccine to students

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.