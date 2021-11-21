Watford inflict more misery on Man Utd, Chelsea extend lead

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Manchester United slumped to another damaging defeat for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in losing 4-1 at Watford on Saturday as Chelsea thrashed Leicester to extend their Premier League lead to six points.

Solskjaer has clung onto his job despite a run of just one win in seven Premier League games to slip to seventh, 12 points adrift of the leaders.

A managerial change made an instant impact for Aston Villa as late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings beat Brighton 2-0 to give Steven Gerrard a winning start to his coaching career in the Premier League.

However, Newcastle slipped to the bottom of the table in the absence of their new boss Eddie Howe, who tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, as the Magpies were held 3-3 at home by Brentford.

United's hierarchy has remained loyal to Solskjaer despite intense pressure in recent weeks to make a change.

But even their resolve will be tested after a fifth defeat in seven league games against the struggling Hornets.

Watford could even afford to miss an early penalty twice as David de Gea saved from Ismaila Sarr and Kiko Femenia's follow-up from the first spot-kick was ruled out for encroaching.

Joshua King worked under Solskjaer in the United youth ranks and did his old boss no favours by converting a low cross on 28 minutes to give the home side a deserved lead.

Sarr made amends for his penalty misses just before the break by drilling home from a narrow angle.

Solskjaer responded by introducing Donny Van de Beek at half-time and his refusal to give the Dutchman more opportunities will be questioned after he made an instant impact to turn home Cristiano Ronaldo's header across goal.

However, just as the visitors were building momentum, captain Harry Maguire's miserable season suffered another setback when he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis rubbed more salt into United's wounds in stoppage time.

After a tough Champions League trip to Villarreal on Tuesday, United travel to the league leaders Chelsea next weekend with the question again whether Solskjaer will still be in charge.