UrduPoint.com

Watford Not Fit For 'battle', Says Ranieri Afer Brentford Defeat

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

Watford not fit for 'battle', says Ranieri afer Brentford defeat

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Watford manager Claudio Ranieri said his side have to learn to battle for their place in the Premier League after conceding twice in the final six minutes to lose 2-1 at Brentford on Friday.

Ranieri's men were heading six points clear of the relegation zone thanks to an Emmanuel Dennis header midway through the first half.

But they failed to hold out as Watford slipped to a sixth defeat in seven league games.

"It is a missed opportunity," said Ranieri. "We knew it was an important game.

"The Brentford team were ready for the battle and some of my players weren't. Every situation is a fight and we have to be smarter." Brentford were still missing talismanic striker Ivan Toney due to a positive test for coronavirus, but the Bees turned the game around in a dramatic finale.

Captain Pontus Jansson powered home a header for his first goal for the club from Marcus Forss' flick on.

Substitute Saman Ghoddos then lured William Troost-Ekong into a rash challenge inside the box four minutes into stoppage time.

Bryan Mbuemo took responsibility from the spot in the absence of Toney and coolly sent Daniel Bachmann the wrong way to secure just Brentford's second win in nine league games.

"It's crazy. This is what football is all about. These are the moments we are working so hard to try and achieve," said Brentford boss Thomas Frank.

"It's an unbelievable performance and getting three points with the injuries and Covid cases. We equalise in the 84th minute and still go for the win, that's crazy."Frank's men climb to ninth, 10 points clear of the relegation zone in their first season in the top flight of English football for 74 years.

Watford, by contrast, could end the weekend in the bottom three if Burnley beat West Ham on Sunday.

Related Topics

Football Turkish Lira Sunday All From Top Premier League Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th December 2021

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

11 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

11 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.