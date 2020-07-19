UrduPoint.com
Watford Set To Sack Pearson: Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Watford are set to sack manager Nigel Pearson with just two games left in their fight for Premier League survival, according to British media reports on Sunday.

Pearson, 56, has reportedly been axed by Watford's technical director Filippo Giraldi ahead of a decisive final week of the Premier League.

Watford are 17th in the Premier League, three points above the relegation zone ahead of Tuesday's visit from Manchester City.

Wins against Norwich City and Newcastle United gave Watford breathing space over the bottom three.

But a woeful 3-1 defeat at relegation rivals West Ham on Friday appears to have convinced the club's hierarchy to axe Pearson.

His assistant Craig Shakespeare is also expected to depart, with the club yet to confirm the decision.

Pearson took over from Quique Sanchez Flores, who lasted just three months after replacing Javi Gracia.

Pearson became Watford's third manager of the season when he was appointed in December.

The Hornets were bottom of the table when he arrived, but seven wins in his 23 games gave them hope of avoiding relegation.

Watford, who travel to Arsenal on the final day of the season, were boosted by second-from-bottom Bournemouth's defeat against Southampton on Sunday.

