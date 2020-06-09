London, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Ben Foster has agreed a new two-year contract at Watford, the English Premier League club announced Tuesday.

The former England goalkeeper is now set to stay at Vicarage Road until the age of at least 39.

Foster has made 150 appearances across two spells for the Hornets, having first joined on loan from Manchester United in 2005.

He then spent two seasons at Vicarage Road before stints with Midlands clubs Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

Following West Brom's relegation to the second-tier Championship, Foster rejoined Watford in July 2018 and has started every Premier League game for the club since then.

"Goalkeeper @BenFoster has agreed a new two-year deal with #watfordfc. A @premierleague ever-present this season, the 37-year-old has made nearly 150 appearances in two spells with us," Watford posted on Twitter.

Foster, who won the last of his eight England caps in 2014, has kept nine clean sheets this season.

But despite his fine form, Watford are 17th in the table and only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Following months of inactivity as a result of the coronavirus-enforced suspension of the league, Watford will resume their quest to remain in English football's top-flight at home to Leicester on June 20.