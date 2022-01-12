UrduPoint.com

Watson Joins Nicklaus, Player As Augusta Starter

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Watson joins Nicklaus, Player as Augusta starter

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Two-time Augusta champion Tom Watson will tee off alongside Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as one of the three honorary starters at this year's Masters, tournament organisers said Tuesday.

The 72-year-old, winner of the Masters in 1977 and 1981, will get the 86th edition of the major under way on April 7, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said.

Watson has a long history with the Masters, making his debut in the event as an amateur in 1970 before making 42 consecutive starts at Augusta between 1975 and 2016.

As well as his two victories, Watson finished runner-up on three occasions and posted 15 top-10 finishes in total.

His 58 sub-par rounds at Augusta are second only to Nicklaus, who holds the record with 71.

"Augusta National in April is one of my favorite places to be," Watson said in a statement. "I am greatly honored to join my friends and fellow competitors, Jack and Gary, as an Honorary Starter in this upcoming Masters."

Related Topics

Gary Augusta April 2016 Event

Recent Stories

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails t ..

Shahbaz can face disqualification if Nawaz fails to return Pakistan: Farrukh Hab ..

1 hour ago
 No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President ..

No Contact Made Between UN Chief, Kazakh President Since Start of Protests - UN ..

1 hour ago
 Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Manda ..

Czech Protesters Strip to Waist Amid Vaccine Mandate Dispute

1 hour ago
 Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

1 hour ago
 US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid ..

US Continues to Assess Ukraine Security Needs Amid Tensions With Russia - NATO E ..

1 hour ago
 UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigra ..

UN Unable to Verify Reports of Airstrikes in Tigray, Reduces Movements in Area - ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.