Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Russia carried out a "massive" drone attack targeting Ukraine's Odesa region, Ukrainian officials said Monday, damaging a grain export hub on the Danube River.

"Seventeen drones were shot down by our air defense forces," regional governor Oleg Kiper wrote on Telegram, adding there were no civilian casualties.

"But, unfortunately, there are also hits," he said. "In several settlements of Izmail district, warehouses and production buildings, agricultural machinery and equipment of industrial enterprises were damaged.

" The Danube river port of Izmail, which borders NATO member Romania, has become a main export route for Ukrainian products following Russia's withdrawal from the UN-brokered grain deal.

The strikes come a day after Ukraine fought off a barrage of Russian drones in the same region, with Russia's army saying Sunday it had targeted fuel storage facilities in the Danube port town of Reni.