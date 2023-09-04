Open Menu

Wave Of Drones Targets Ukraine's Odesa Region Ahead Of Grain Talks

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Wave of drones targets Ukraine's Odesa region ahead of grain talks

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Russia carried out a "massive" drone attack targeting Ukraine's Odesa region, Ukrainian officials said Monday, damaging a grain export hub on the Danube River.

"Seventeen drones were shot down by our air defense forces," regional governor Oleg Kiper wrote on Telegram, adding there were no civilian casualties.

"But, unfortunately, there are also hits," he said. "In several settlements of Izmail district, warehouses and production buildings, agricultural machinery and equipment of industrial enterprises were damaged.

" The Danube river port of Izmail, which borders NATO member Romania, has become a main export route for Ukrainian products following Russia's withdrawal from the UN-brokered grain deal.

The strikes come a day after Ukraine fought off a barrage of Russian drones in the same region, with Russia's army saying Sunday it had targeted fuel storage facilities in the Danube port town of Reni.

Related Topics

Drone Attack NATO Army Governor Ukraine Russia Same Romania Hub Sunday From

Recent Stories

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers a ..

Caretakers plan relief for electricity consumers amid protests

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man Unit ..

Arsenal snatch stoppage time victory over Man United

12 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undoc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi, Crew-6 members successfully undock from ISS

16 hours ago
 IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate tra ..

IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable ener ..

16 hours ago
5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference co ..

5th HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference concludes in Dubai

19 hours ago
 7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begi ..

7th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge set to begin October 28

19 hours ago
 50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2 ..

50 seminars at sustainability platform of ADIHEX 2023

19 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced researc ..

Sultan AlNeyadi conducts over 200 advanced research experiments on board ISS

19 hours ago
 Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic inv ..

Global space economy: Billions-worth strategic investments and opportunities

19 hours ago
 UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scienti ..

UAE Astronaut Programme: A track record of scientific discovery

21 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous