UrduPoint.com

Wave Of Support For Turkish Father Who Lost Daughter In Quake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Wave of support for Turkish father who lost daughter in quake

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A photo of a father holding his daughter's hand killed in the February 6 earthquake that struck Turkey has provoked an outpouring of sympathy and support from around the world, he told AFP.

Around three weeks after the disaster that killed more than 44,000 people in Turkey and thousands more in neighbouring Syria, AFP photographer Adem Altan tracked down Mesut Hancer in the capital Ankara.

He had moved there from Kahramanmaras, near the epicentre of the quake.

As well as his daughter, lost under the ruins of an eight-storey block of flats, "I lost my mother, my brothers, my nephews in the quake," Hancer said.

"But nothing compares to burying a child. The pain is indescribable." The image of Hancer wearing an orange jacket against the cold and rain while holding his daughter's hand emerging from the rubble, was published on many newspaper front pages and seen millions of times online.

It became a symbol of a disaster that devastated tens of thousands of lives, drawing special attention to his family.

Now, Turkish businessman Necat Gulseven, owner of the television channel TV100, and his wife, Ebru Yasar, a well-known singer, have offered the former baker an administrative job at the tv channel and given the family an apartment in Ankara.

Meanwhile a painting of Hancer's daughter Irmak as an angel alongside her father, donated by an artist, hangs in their living room.

"I couldn't let go of her hand. My daughter was sleeping like an angel in her bed," he recalled.

- Waiting for help - Hancer was working in his bakery when the quake hit at 4:17 am (0117 GMT).

Calling home, he found his wife and three adult children were safe at home in their one-storey house, although it was damaged as the earth shook.

But no one could reach Irmak, the youngest, who had stayed the night at her grandmother's house.

She had planned to spend time with cousins visiting from Istanbul and Hatay.

Rushing to his mother's building, Hancer found the eight-storey block collapsed into a mound of rubble.

In the middle, amid the debris of everyday life, was his daughter.

Waiting more than a day before any rescue team arrived, Hancer and other local people tried to find their loved ones under the ruins themselves, even trying -- and failing -- to shift concrete blocks by hand.

Unable to recover Irmak's body, he remained sat by her side.

"I held her hand, I stroked her hair, I kissed her cheeks," he recalls.

Later, he saw Adem Altan taking photos of the scene.

"Take pictures of my child," he said in a quiet, broken voice.

Related Topics

Earthquake World Syria Turkey Wife Job Orange Kahramanmaras Hatay Ankara Istanbul February Family TV From Million

Recent Stories

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing t ..

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing to register Emirati employees w ..

57 minutes ago
 North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers marty ..

North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with t ..

1 hour ago
 e&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitiou ..

E&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitious digital future for consumers

1 hour ago
 Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for a ..

Kalimat Foundation explores optimal pathways for accessing knowledge with blind ..

2 hours ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

3 hours ago
 SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in ..

SC nine-member bench hearing suo motu on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK disso ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.