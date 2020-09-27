UrduPoint.com
Wawrinka Brushes Murray Aside At Roland Garros

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Wawrinka brushes Murray aside at Roland Garros

Paris, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Former champion Stan Wawrinka brushed aside Andy Murray 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in the marquee match-up on the opening day of Roland Garros on Sunday.

Wawrinka, the 16th seed who took the title in 2015, had also come out on top when the two last met in Paris in a five-set semi-final in 2017.

Murray, who needed a wild card to play in Paris this year, was competing in a clay court tournament for the first time since that clash.

Wawrinka fired 42 winners past the former world number one and will take on Dominik Koepfer of Germany for a place in the last 32.

