Wawrinka Has Foot Surgery, Misses Key Roland Garros Build-up Events

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 01:10 AM

Wawrinka has foot surgery, misses key Roland Garros build-up events

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Former world number three Stan Wawrinka has undergone surgery on a left foot injury and pulled out of a series of key build-up tournaments ahead of the French Open.

The 35-year-old will miss clay court events in Marbella, Monte Carlo and Belgrade in April.

However, he hopes to be fully fit in time for the May 23 start of Roland Garros, where he won the second of his three Grand Slam titles in 2015.

"After having some problems in my left foot for a while, I have decided to do a small procedure on it. Everything went well," Wawrinka wrote on Twitter.

"I will be out for a few weeks, but can't wait to start practising again soon."Wawrinka, currently at 21 in the world, underwent two left knee surgeries in August 2017.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

