Wawrinka Joins List Of Olympic Tennis Pullouts

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Olympic Games gold medallist Stan Wawrinka on Tuesday joined the growing list of players withdrawing from the Tokyo Olympics.

Three-time Grand Slam title winner Wawrinka, who won an Olympic title in men's doubles alongside Roger Federer at Beijing in 2008, has undergone surgery on his left foot.

The 36-year-old hasn't played on the tour since Doha in March.

"He is very disappointed not to be able to play in the Games and represent Switzerland in Tokyo," said a statement by his management team.

"But he is working hard on his recovery and towards his goal of getting back on court as soon as possible."Wawrinka joins Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Simona Halep and Dominic Thiem in withdrawing from the Games which start in Tokyo on July 23.

