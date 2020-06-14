UrduPoint.com
WCOP Hails Pakistan's National Budget 2020-21 Without News Taxes

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 09:50 PM

WCOP hails Pakistan's National Budget 2020-21 without news taxes

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) has appreciated Pakistan government for presenting a National Budget for fiscal year 2020-21, without imposing new taxes, despite a difficult situation due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"I think this budget is the best effort in the current scenario replete with uncertain future. No taxes have been added and construction industry has been promoted that could play a vital role in taking off the economy in post COVID-19 time", Arif Anis Malik Executive Director of WCOP (UK) told APP while commenting Pakistan's national budget 2020-21 here today.

Arif Anis Malik further said that Pakistan's recent Fiscal Budget 2020-21 was the most difficult since its inception as coronavirus has wreaked havoc with the national economic management.

"Not only Pakistan but even the G8 countries were feelingthe bite of the pandemic and i think this budget was the best effortsin current scenario replete with uncertain future", he remarked.

