WCOP, TWSF Welcome Inauguration Of Diamer-Basha Dam

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

WCOP, TWSF welcome inauguration of Diamer-Basha Dam

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) (UK) and Third World Solidarity Forum (TWSF) on Thursday welcomed and appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for inaugurating much-awaited mega construction work of Diamer Basha Dam (DBD) at river Indus near Chilas on July 15.

Talking to APP, Arif Anis Malik Executive Director WCOP (UK) lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for inauguration the project of national importance.

"The inauguration of the Diamer Basha Dam is a landmark day with reference to the ground breaking ceremony of the dam and WCOP believed it is going to be a turning point in regard to uplifting water resources in Pakistan", he remarked.

He said "We have campaigned for the Dam and one million Pounds were raised by the WCOP in 2018".

Arif Anis added that main purpose of the Dam was to meet water storage, irrigation and generation of electricity for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

"We congratulate the government and hope the project would be completed in a good time",he said.

Meanwhile, Chairman Third World Solidarity Forum (TWSF) (UK), Mushtaq Lasharie who is a renowned British-Pakistani also welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government for inaugurating the mega project of the national importance.

He added that it was a good initiative for the socio-economic prosperity of Pakistan and its people.

The completion of the project, he said would go a long way for the economic development and social uplift of Pakistan.

He said that after completion of the mega project, the people of Pakistan especially the business community would get cheap and clean electricity and boost industrization in the country.

He also called for building more such big dams by using the rich water resources available in the country.

It may be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on July 15, 2020 inaugurated Diamer Basha Dam near Chilas which would produce 4,500 Megawatt inexpensive and greener hydel power with a water storage capacity of 6.4 million acre feet reservior for the socio-economic development of the country.

The 272-metre high, having capacity of 6.4 million acre feet water reservoir, will be the country's third big dam after Tarbela and Mangla dams.

