WDO shortlists Riyadh for WDC 2026 title

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The World Design Organization (WDO) announced Friday that Riyadh City was shortlisted for the World Design Capital (WDC) 2026 title.

The WDO shortlisted the Saudi capital after a competition among world capitals that resulted in two successful bids, with the final selection scheduled to be announced next September.

Saudi Arabia's Architecture and Design Commission developed Riyadh's bid for the title, designated every two years through a year-long program of events.

The WDC showcases the cities' most efficient practices in urban design to improve citizens' quality of life.

Riyadh's bid for the WDC aims to consolidate its global reputation as a pioneering hub for design, creativity, and innovation to attract tourism and investment and showcase the city's achievements worldwide.

Riyadh's bid for the title also seeks to confirm its preparedness to welcome all those working in design worldwide and communicate with a broad international network of expertise.

This communication would enable cities, municipalities, and significant projects to share their urban design programs and strategies in progress.

The bid also aims to enable winning the recognition of using innovation in design to enhance economic, social, cultural, and environmental development.

The WDO seeks to promote the design system through its capacity to enhance the economic, social, cultural, and environmental quality of life.

The WDO serves over 180 member organizations worldwide and engages thousands of designers worldwide in its programs and initiatives that back design for a better world.