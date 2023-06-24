Open Menu

WDO Shortlists Riyadh For WDC 2026 Title

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

WDO shortlists Riyadh for WDC 2026 title

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The World Design Organization (WDO) announced Friday that Riyadh City was shortlisted for the World Design Capital (WDC) 2026 title.

The WDO shortlisted the Saudi capital after a competition among world capitals that resulted in two successful bids, with the final selection scheduled to be announced next September.

Saudi Arabia's Architecture and Design Commission developed Riyadh's bid for the title, designated every two years through a year-long program of events.

The WDC showcases the cities' most efficient practices in urban design to improve citizens' quality of life.

Riyadh's bid for the WDC aims to consolidate its global reputation as a pioneering hub for design, creativity, and innovation to attract tourism and investment and showcase the city's achievements worldwide.

Riyadh's bid for the title also seeks to confirm its preparedness to welcome all those working in design worldwide and communicate with a broad international network of expertise.

This communication would enable cities, municipalities, and significant projects to share their urban design programs and strategies in progress.

The bid also aims to enable winning the recognition of using innovation in design to enhance economic, social, cultural, and environmental development.

The WDO seeks to promote the design system through its capacity to enhance the economic, social, cultural, and environmental quality of life.

The WDO serves over 180 member organizations worldwide and engages thousands of designers worldwide in its programs and initiatives that back design for a better world.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Saudi Progress Hub September All Share

Recent Stories

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

21 minutes ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

51 minutes ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

2 hours ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

2 hours ago
 Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

4 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

4 hours ago
Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

4 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

4 hours ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss ..

PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss political matters

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous