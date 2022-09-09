UrduPoint.com

'We All Feel An Emptiness' After Queen's Death: Macron

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2022 | 03:40 PM

'We all feel an emptiness' after queen's death: Macron

Paris, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday hailed the "wisdom and empathy" of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, saying that "we all feel an emptiness" following her death.

"With her, France and the United Kingdom shared not just an 'entente cordiale', but a warm, sincere and loyal partnership. To you, she was your Queen. To us, she was the Queen," Macron said in English in a video message posted on Twitter.

"We are grateful for her deep affection for France: Elizabeth II mastered our language, loved our culture and touched our hearts," he added.

"From her coronation on, she knew and spoke with all of our presidents. No other country had the privilege of welcoming her as many times as we did.""At this sad moment, we send our heartfelt condolences to His Majesty the King, the royal family, the British people, and all those who loved the Queen and will miss her so deeply."Macron was to visit the British embassy in Paris to sign a condolence book for the queen, who died Thursday aged 96.

