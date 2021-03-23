'We are in a new pandemic' due to virus variant: Merkel

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The British coronavirus variant has become the dominant strain in Germany, meaning that Europe's biggest economy was "in a new pandemic", Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday as she announced tighter shutdown measures after marathon talks with regional leaders.

"Essentially, we have a new virus...it is much deadlier, much more infectious and infectious for much longer," the veteran chancellor said at a press conference in Berlin.