'We Are In A New Pandemic' Due To Virus Variant: Merkel

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:20 AM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :The British coronavirus variant has become the dominant strain in Germany, meaning that Europe's biggest economy was "in a new pandemic", Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday as she announced tighter shutdown measures after marathon talks with regional leaders.

"Essentially, we have a new virus...it is much deadlier, much more infectious and infectious for much longer," the veteran chancellor said at a press conference in Berlin.

Europe Germany Marathon Berlin Angela Merkel Coronavirus

