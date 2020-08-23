'We are not afraid': Belarus challenger urges protest unity

Vilnius, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Belarus opposition figurehead Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Saturday urged pro-democracy protesters to keep up the momentum, saying President Alexander Lukashenko had "no choice" but to engage with the opposition.

In an interview with AFP, Tikhanovskaya also said Belarusians had lost their fear and called Lukashenko's move to step up border security an attempt to "distract attention from our inner problems".

"I am so proud of Belarusians now because after 26 years of fear they are ready to defend their rights," she said in Vilnius, where she fled to after an election on August 9 in which she claims victory.

"I call them to continue, not to stop, because it's really important now to continue to be united in the struggle for the rights," she said, speaking on the eve of mass protests expected in Belarus on Sunday.

Opponents of Europe's longest serving leader have organised strikes and the largest demonstrations in the ex-Soviet country's recent history to protest his re-election and demand that he stand down.

"They have to understand that we are not a protest movement. We are people of Belarus and we are a majority and we will not step away. We are not afraid of them any more," Tikhanovskaya told AFP.