'We cannot sit with India at the negotiating table': AJK President.

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) : Oct 25 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan said on Sunday that talks with India would amount to sitting on the same table with a butcher who had slaughtered children and women in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The UN resolutions on Kashmir are the basis of our struggle, and the question does not arise of deviating from these resolutions," he declared.

Addressing a function held here under the auspices of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University to mark the founding day of Azad Kashmir government, he said "We are not opposed to dialogue with India, but the dialogue can be held under UN supervision and with the involvement of the Kashmiris only when India gives up its war hysteria, halts massacre of Kashmiris, reverses all actions taken after August 5 last year, ceases its military operations to create an environment conducive for talks," AJK President office told media here.

The AJK president said that we were able to celebrate our founding day on this side of the Line of Control today because of the sacrifices our elders had offered to liberate this territory and this by virtue of these sacrifices that the Kashmir issue is still alive.

"This is a historical fact that our freedom fighters had been knocking at the doors of Srinagar in October 1947 when India with the nexus of Sheikh Abdullah and Maharaja Hari Singh militarily invaded Kashmir," he said adding that the whole Kashmiri nation had been bearing the brunt of this high treason of Sheikh Abdullah and Maharaja for the last 73 years.

Sardar Masood Khan warned India not to compel the young generation to follow the footprints of their elders to take up weapons to rid the occupied Kashmir of its illegitimate occupation.

He said that accession to India had never been an option for the Kashmiris. On the contrary, they wanted to accede to Pakistan in 1947, and they are imbibed with the same spirit even today.

The AJK president said that no power on the earth can weaken the bonds of Kashmiris with Pakistan. This is evident from the fact that India had used every means to win the hearts and minds of the Kashmiris during the last seven decades, and when it was convinced that the Kashmiris were not ready to accept its slavery, it decided to eliminate the whole Kashmiri nation.

The AJK president called upon the international community to take notice of the Indian oppressive and repressive actions in occupied Kashmir which it had taken in violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Addressing the function, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, Prof. Dr Kaleem Abbasi said that all the steps taken by India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, especially bifurcation the state, its annexation with the Indian Union and demographic changes is not only a violation of UN resolutions but also a clear breach of other international law.

He said that India was not only depriving the people of occupied Kashmir of their political and economic rights but also their right to life, property, honour and religious and social rights. He said that since April this year, 2.2 million Hindu citizens have submitted applications for domicile in occupied Kashmir, out of which 1.8 million have been granted domicile in the last few months.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the people who are being granted domicile and settled in Occupied Kashmir by India are said to be mostly ex-army officers and their families or RSS ideologues.

After giving domicile of Kashmir to five million Hindus, India wants to bring changes in electoral Constituencies in the occupied territory to pave the way for BJP rule and consequently, end the Kashmir issue for good.

The function held at Chahlah Bandi Campus of the University was also addressed by Secretary Kashmir Liberation Cell, Imtiaz Chaudhry, Dr Rehana Kausar and other speakers while Vice-Chancellor of Quaid Azam University, Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali, Rector International Islamic University Islamabad Dr Masoom Yaseenzai, Allama Iqbal Open University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Ziaul Qayoom, Agriculture University Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Jahan Bakht and Haripur University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Anwarul Hassan Gilani were present on the occasion.