UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'We Have To Adapt To A Special Situation' To Finish Euro 2020: Ceferin To AFP

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

'We have to adapt to a special situation' to finish Euro 2020: Ceferin to AFP

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin told AFP on Friday that the teams would have to deal with "a special situation" to complete Euro 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's not the usual Euro because it's in 11 countries and on top of it there's a pandemic which makes travelling even more difficult," Ceferin said in Rome.

"So every team will have to adapt to a special situation to finish this Euro."

Related Topics

Rome Euro 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

53 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

55 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

1 hour ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

1 hour ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

1 hour ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.