'We must do more' on climate for future generations: Merkel

Berlin, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that Germany "must do more" to fight climate change to ease the strain on future generations, after a landmark legal ruling forced the government to set more ambitious targets for CO2 reductions.

Germany's constitutional court "has told us: you can't just have freedoms for the generations alive today, you must also think about the freedoms of future generations," Merkel said.

"This is a new legal perspective that could have many consequences and impresses upon us that we must do more."