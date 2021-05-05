UrduPoint.com
'We Must Do More' On Climate For Future Generations: Merkel

Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

'We must do more' on climate for future generations: Merkel

Berlin, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that Germany "must do more" to fight climate change to ease the strain on future generations, after a landmark legal ruling forced the government to set more ambitious targets for CO2 reductions.

Germany's constitutional court "has told us: you can't just have freedoms for the generations alive today, you must also think about the freedoms of future generations," Merkel said.

"This is a new legal perspective that could have many consequences and impresses upon us that we must do more."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

