UrduPoint.com

'We Must Stop The Aggressor As Soon As Possible,' Zelensky Tells Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 12:00 AM

'We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,' Zelensky tells Biden

Kyiv, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday in a phone call with US President Joe Biden that it was important to stop "aggressor" Russia as soon as possible.

"Just had a conversation with the US President.

The American leadership on anti-Russian sanctions and defence assistance to Ukraine was discussed," Zelensky said on Twitter following the call.

"We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible," Zelensky added.

The White House said the leaders spoke for "just over 30 minutes".

The phone call came on day six of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, amid escalating violence in the capital Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Twitter White House Kharkiv

Recent Stories

UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians ..

UN calls on combatants to spare Ukraine civilians as conflict intensifies

58 minutes ago
 US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

US says Russian advance on Kyiv stalled

58 minutes ago
 'We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,' ..

'We must stop the aggressor as soon as possible,' Zelensky tells Biden

58 minutes ago
 Poland says will not send planes to Ukraine

Poland says will not send planes to Ukraine

58 minutes ago
 Prime Minister given tremendous relief package for ..

Prime Minister given tremendous relief package for people: Ali Awan

58 minutes ago
 France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian de ..

France's shippng group CMA CGM suspends Russian deliveries

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>