UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

We Should All Worry About Racing Point's Pace, Says Red Bull Boss

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 02:40 PM

We should all worry about Racing Point's pace, says Red Bull boss

Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Red Bull chief Christian Horner said "everyone" should be concerned about the pace of Racing Point this season after Renault protested the legality of their car on Sunday.

Renault lodged a formal protest in the aftermath of Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Styrian Grand Prix, a race that saw Sergio Perez storm from 17th on the grid to sixth in his Racing Point.

The Renault protest claims that Racing Point has breached Formula One's rules by building a car that is not original in design of specific 'Listed Parts'.

The race stewards deemed the protest to be admissible and the sport's ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), impounded Racing Point's front and rear brake ducts and requested Mercedes provide them with the same parts from its 2019 car.

Red Bull team boss Horner said: "I think everybody should be worried by the Racing Point. Perez was quicker than (Valtteri) Bottas' Mercedes at one point of the race.

"And, bearing in mind that Bottas tyres were within one lap of age to the racing Point, Perez was three or four-tenths quicker. So, that was very impressive pace that they showed." Perez team-mate Lance Stroll came home seventh and said he felt his team had the 'second quickest car' in the race.

"We had debatably the second quickest car, maybe third, but we were definitely quicker than Renault, McLaren and a lot of other competitors." Racing Point are powered by Mercedes engines and their base at Silverstone is close to the Mercedes team. They finished seventh in last year's constructors' championship, but are in a period of evolution after new owner Lawrence Stroll took over in 2018.

Similarities between the Racing Point and last year's Mercedes grabbed attention during pre-season testing and the team has not shied from conceding they took inspiration from it.

The said they studied the car in detail from photographs, but did nothing that was illegal.

Related Topics

Storm Protest Car Mercedes Hamilton Same Lawrence Federal Investigation Agency Sunday 2018 2019 Christian From Race McLaren Renault Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Independent adjudicator reserves order on Umar Akm ..

5 minutes ago

OIC Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s Attempt ..

5 minutes ago

Man set ablaze by his wife in Sialkot battles for ..

15 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y8p is the Ultimate Champion with its 48 MP ..

18 minutes ago

ADNOC wins Sustainability Manager Award for effort ..

57 minutes ago

India to use one of its stadium as quarantine cent ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.