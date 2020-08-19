(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madaya, Myanmar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Faces covered in white dust and chisels in hand, marble sculptors in Myanmar say the hills that have given them a livelihood for generations are disappearing, as large companies reap the rewards of the prized white rock.

The deafening sound of cutting and grinding machines, punctuated by the tapping of hammers and chisels, echoes around the hills next to Sagyin village, north of Mandalay.

The mounds, lined with jagged edges from where huge chunks have been hewn, are the country's prime source of white marble -- cherished as far back as the reign of King Mindon Min in the 19th century.

Ko Lay, his wife and their four children have carved a niche for themselves as the go-to sculptors for animals, making around $360 for each elephant, lion or tiger figure.

As he fashions the haunch of a three-metre-tall feline that will one day guard the entrance to a Buddhist pagoda, he explains how important the hills are to everyone living in their shadow.

"The entire village relies on them, but we're worried they'll disappear soon," the 48-year-old tells AFP, his whole body whitened with dust.