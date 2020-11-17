UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wealthy, Corporations Will 'pay Their Fair Share': Biden

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:00 AM

Wealthy, corporations will 'pay their fair share': Biden

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday he is not anti-business but will ensure rich Americans and major companies "pay their fair share" in taxes.

After meeting with labor and corporate leaders, Biden said they agreed on the need for additional stimulus that "needs to be done quickly.

"He said a new stimulus plan is critical to help the economy amid an upsurge in Covid-19 infections, saying things will "get tougher".

Biden said his economic plan will create three million "good paying union jobs" and raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Related Topics

Share Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

2 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

1 hour ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

1 hour ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

2 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.