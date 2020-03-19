UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wealthy Flock To Private Jets As Pandemic Spreads And Airlines Tank

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

Wealthy flock to private jets as pandemic spreads and airlines tank

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :With commercial airlines engulfed by the maelstrom of the coronavirus pandemic one sector of the industry favoured by the wealthy is thriving: private jets.

Fears of massive bankruptcies and calls for emergency bailouts have swept global carriers in recent days with one top US official warning that the outbreak threatens the industry even more than the September 11 attacks.

But for Richard Zaher, CEO of a US-based private jet charter company, the emails and phone calls just keep coming.

"Inquiries have gone through the roof," he told AFP, noting his company Paramount business Jets had seen a 400 percent increase in queries, with bookings up roughly 20-25 percent.

"It is completely coronavirus," he added.

"We are seeing our regular private jet clients flying as they normally do.

However, we have this surge of clients coming our way and the majority of them have never flown private." Across the world airlines have been slashing capacity and passengers cancelling travel plans as countries block arrivals to stem the spread of COVID-19.

ForwardKeys, a travel analytics company, estimates as many as 3.3 million seats on transatlantic flights alone are disappearing.

Zaher said many new bookings were from clients who had emergencies and either could not find seats on commercial routes or did not want to risk them.

One recent booking involved a woman who flew her elderly mother across the United States.

"Her mum was on oxygen and needed to be flown coast to coast," Zaher said.

"They felt it was necessary to pay a premium in order to avoid flying commercial and to be together during this uncertain time."

Related Topics

World Business Company United States September Women From Industry Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

11 minutes ago

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

6 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

7 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

8 hours ago

Aldar Properties approves AED1.14 bn in cash divid ..

9 hours ago

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.