Weapons Delays Cast Doubt On Germany's Support For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised Ukraine world-class weapons -- from self-propelled howitzers to multiple launch rocket systems and an air defence shield capable of protecting a "large city" from Russian strikes.

But the sluggishness in the actual delivery of heavy weapons to bolster Ukraine against Russia's invasion has raised questions on whether the Social Democrat leader's pledges are sincere.

Trust was already beginning to show signs of eroding among Germany's allies over the repeated rows over the urgently awaited armaments.

With Scholz's long-awaited trip to Kyiv expected to take place on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week ramped up the pressure on the German chancellor.

"Every leader of our partner countries and naturally the chancellor as well knows exactly what Ukraine needs. It's just that the (weapons) deliveries from Germany are still less than they could be," Zelensky told Wednesday's Die Zeit weekly.

In a hint of what he seemed to think might be holding Scholz back, the Ukrainian president added in a separate interview with ZDF broadcaster that "there must be no attempt at a balancing act between Ukraine and the relationship with Russia".

Scholz himself has batted off the accusations, as he underlined that Germany "will deliver all the weapons that we have set in motion".

He argued, however, that there was no point sending complicated modern weapons without first training Ukrainian troops how to use them.

Training is underway in Germany, he told a press conference this week, stressing that the weapons will follow once soldiers know how to deploy them effectively.

"I think that it would be a good thing for one or the other to think for a moment before he expresses his opinion," he added, in a sign of irritation at the repeated queries.

With pointed criticisms levied almost on a daily basis -- including by Ukraine's outspoken ambassador -- Berlin fears they could unwittingly play into the hands of Russia.

