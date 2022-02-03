Weather at Beijing Olympics should be better than Pyeongchang

Beijing, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Those competing in this month's Beijing Winter Olympics will face frosty temperatures but should be spared the Siberian winds and chill factor that sparked postponements and athlete anger during the last Games in South Korea.

Pyeongchang 2018 was bedevilled by sweeping high winds of up to 80 kilometres (50 miles) an hour which forced delays to alpine skiing and snowboarding events.

Multiple snowboarders were injured after accidents caused by sudden gusts in both practice and competition, triggering anger that the events were allowed to go ahead in such conditions.

While Northern China's winters are harsh and unforgiving, as a region it has something Pyeongchang did not -- fairly predictable and fixed weather patterns.

"Thus far, the weather forecast looks cold, but stable," Jenny Wiedeke, a spokesperson for the International Ski Federation, told AFP.

The blustery conditions that made Pyeongchang so risky for snowboarders should be less of an issue -- wind speeds so far this month have been recorded at a maximum of around 35 kilometres an hour.

"The wind is expected to be weak or potentially moderate," said Yann Amice, a meteorologist and former consultant for the French Winter Olympic teams.

Wiedeke said Olympic organisers will also have plans in place to mitigate against a sudden flurry of high winds.

"If it is a windy day for an Alpine downhill, the start might be lowered to a less windy altitude. In ski jumping, some hills have wind nets installed if they are in a wind location to act as a barrier," she said.