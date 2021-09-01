UrduPoint.com

Weather, Climate Disasters Surge Fivefold In 50 Years: UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Weather, climate disasters surge fivefold in 50 years: UN

Geneva, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Weather-related disasters have skyrocketed over the past half-century, causing far more damage even as better warning systems have meant fewer deaths, the UN said Wednesday.

A report from the UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) examined mortality and economic losses from weather, climate and water extremes between 1970 and 2019.

It found that such disasters have increased fivefold during that period, driven largely by a warming planet, and warned the upward trend would continue.

"The number of weather, climate and water extremes are increasing and will become more frequent and severe in many parts of the world as a result of climate change," said WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas.

In total, there were more than 11,000 disasters attributed to these hazards globally since 1970, causing more than two million deaths and some $3.

64 trillion in losses.

Hurricane Ida, which slammed into the US Gulf Coast at the weekend and killed at least four people, could become the costliest weather disaster on record, Taalas told reporters.

"There is a chance that the economic cost will be higher then Katrina," he said, while adding that improved prevention and protection measures had ensured that Ida caused only a fraction of the casualties of the giant storm that devastated the same area exactly 16 years earlier.

Until now, Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people and destroyed large parts of New Orleans, had been considered by far the costliest weather-related disaster, racking up nearly $164 billion in economic losses.

Related Topics

Weather Storm World United Nations Water Same New Orleans 2019 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

1 minute ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

7 minutes ago
 Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which ..

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which takes place on Sept 17 in Ski ..

11 minutes ago
 Emirates to receive final A380 in November

Emirates to receive final A380 in November

11 minutes ago
 I Am The Change Awards 2021 – Celebrating the Ch ..

I Am The Change Awards 2021 – Celebrating the Change Makers Amidst COVID-19

15 minutes ago
 KP sets up another Zamung Kor for orphan, deservin ..

KP sets up another Zamung Kor for orphan, deserving children

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.