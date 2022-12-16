Weather forecast for Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that the northern, northeastern and central parts of the Kingdom will witness low temperatures, while moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are forecasted to fall on some parts of Jazan, Asir and Baha regions, extending to heights of Makkah region.

The report added that scattered rain will be forecasted to fall on the northern parts of the Eastern region and the fog will be seen during the night and early morning hours on some parts of Jawf, Hail, Northern Borders and Qassim regions, as well as the northern parts of the Eastern regions.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northeasterly to northwesterly at speed of 20-40km/h on northern part and at speed of 15-30km/h on the central part and southwesterly to westerly at speed of 15-35km/h, reaching 45 km/h with thunderstorms, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to northeasterly, gradually turning northerly at speed of 15-35km/h on northern part and at speed of 10-25km/h on southern part.