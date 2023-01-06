UrduPoint.com

Weather Forecast For Friday

Published January 06, 2023

Weather forecast for Friday

Riyadh,, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are still forecasted to fall on some parts of Riyadh and Eastern regions, especially their southern parts.

The report added that thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are also still forecasted to fall on some parts of the Najran, Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah regions, extending to the southern parts of Madinah heights and the fog will be seen on said regions, as well as the Northern Borders, Tabuk, Jawf, Hail and Qassim regions.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northeasterly to northwesterly at speed of 15-40km/h, on the northern and central parts and southeasterly to southwesterly at speed of 20-45km/h on the southern part, reaching more than 50km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly at speed of 10-30km/h on the northern part and northwesterly to the northeasterly at speed of 15-40km/h, on southern part, reaching more than 45km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms.

