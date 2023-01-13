Weather forecast for Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that the moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds will be forecasted to fall on some parts of Jazan, Asir, Baha and Makkah regions, extending to the southern parts of Riyadh and Eastern regions.

The report added that the sky will be partly cloudy, accompanied by thunderstorms on some parts of Madinah, Qassim, Hail, Northern Borders, Jawf, Tabuk and the fog will be seen on some parts the said regionsThe report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northerly to northwesterly at speed of 15-30km/h, on the northern and central parts and southeasterly to southwesterly at speed of 15-45km/h on the southern part, reaching higher than 50km/h, with occurring of thunderclouds, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to southwesterly at speed of 15-30km/h, on northern part and northeasterly to southeasterly at speed of 15-45km/h on the southern and central parts.