Weather Forecast for Monday

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are forecasted to fall on Makkah Region, including its coastal parts, while thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are forecasted to fall on some parts of Jazan, Baha and Asir regions including their coastal parts The report added that the thunderstorms, accompanied by active winds are forecasted to occur on some parts of Hail, Northern Borders, Madinah and Qassim regions, as well as the northern parts of the Eastern Region and the western parts of Riyadh Region and the fog will be seen on some parts of south-western heights and some parts of Riyadh, Northern Borders and Jawf regions.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northeasterly to southeasterly, gradually turning southwesterly to westerly on central part at speed of 20-40km/h and at speed of 15-30km/h on northern part and southeasterly to southwesterly at speed of 20-40km/h on southern part, reaching 50 km/h, with thunderstorms on central and southern parts, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to northeasterly at speed of 15-35km/h.