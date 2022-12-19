Weather forecast for Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that the fog will be seen in the early morning hours on some parts of Jawf, Northern Borders, Makkah and Jazan regions, while the sky will be partly cloudy on some parts of western and southern regions.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northeasterly to northwesterly at speed of 12-30km/h on northern and central parts and southwesterly to southeasterly at speed of 15-30km/h on southern part, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly at speed of 10-30km/h, on northern and central parts and easterly to northeasterly at speed of 10-30km/h, on southern part.