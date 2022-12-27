UrduPoint.com

Weather Forecast For Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Weather forecast for Tuesday

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are still forecasted to fall on some parts of Northern Borders, Jawf, Hail and Qassim regions, extending to some parts of Riyadh and Eastern regions, as the light snow may fall on the heights of Tabuk region (Alaqan, Al-Dhuhr and Jabal Al-Lawz), as well as the northern parts of the Kingdom.

The report added that the thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are forecasted to fall on some parts of Najran, Jazan, Asir and Baha regions and the surface winds will be active on some parts of Tabuk, Madinah and Makkah regions, reducing the horizontal sight, while most regions of the Kingdom will witness low temperatures.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northerly to northwesterly at speed of 25-50km/h, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to southeasterly, gradually turning southwesterly to northwesterly at speed of 15-40km/h, on northern part, reaching more than 45km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms.

Related Topics

Weather Snow Riyadh Najran Hail Tabuk Makkah Saudi Arabia May

Recent Stories

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

UAE Press: A valuable lesson to cut food waste

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Kosovan counterpart

13 hours ago
 Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispos ..

Experts blame civic agencies for failing to dispose of solid waste

13 hours ago
 Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Ishaq Dar

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.