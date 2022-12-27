Weather forecast for Tuesday

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are still forecasted to fall on some parts of Northern Borders, Jawf, Hail and Qassim regions, extending to some parts of Riyadh and Eastern regions, as the light snow may fall on the heights of Tabuk region (Alaqan, Al-Dhuhr and Jabal Al-Lawz), as well as the northern parts of the Kingdom.

The report added that the thundershowers, accompanied by active winds are forecasted to fall on some parts of Najran, Jazan, Asir and Baha regions and the surface winds will be active on some parts of Tabuk, Madinah and Makkah regions, reducing the horizontal sight, while most regions of the Kingdom will witness low temperatures.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northerly to northwesterly at speed of 25-50km/h, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be northwesterly to southeasterly, gradually turning southwesterly to northwesterly at speed of 15-40km/h, on northern part, reaching more than 45km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms.