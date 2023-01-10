UrduPoint.com

Weather Forecast For Tuesday

Published January 10, 2023

Weather forecast for Tuesday

Riyadh, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued its daily forecast report for the weather in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The report said that the moderate and torrential thundershowers, accompanied by active winds will be forecasted to fall on some parts of Eastern and Riyadh regions, as well as some parts of Asir, Baha and Makkah regions, while the Eastern, central and northern regions of the Kingdom will witness low temperatures.

The report showed that the surface wind movement in the Red Sea will be northeasterly to northwesterly at speed of 18-38km/h, on the northern and central parts and southerly to southeasterly, gradually turning westerly to northwesterly at speed of 20-40km/h on the southern part, reaching 50km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms, while the surface wind movement in the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southwesterly, gradually turning westerly to northwesterly at speed of 20-40km/h on the southern part and southwesterly to westerly at speed of 20-40km/h on the northern part, reaching 50km/h, with occurring of thunderstorms .

