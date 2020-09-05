Weather to be partly cloudy with chances of rain and thundershowers in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rain and thundershowers in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) including Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Leh and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning in Srinagar and Anantnag eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh nine, Pulwama and Baramulla seventeen and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.