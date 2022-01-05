UrduPoint.com

Webb Telescope Fully Deploys Sunshield In Mission Milestone: NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Webb telescope fully deploys sunshield in mission milestone: NASA

Washington, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The James Webb Space Telescope fully deployed its five-layer sunshield Tuesday, a critical milestone for the success of its mission to study every phase of cosmic history, US space agency NASA said.

"All five layers of the sunshield are fully tensioned," said an announcer at the telescope's mission control team in Baltimore, where team members cheered, a live feed showed.

Related Topics

Baltimore All

Recent Stories

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer- ..

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer-Vaccinated People to 5 Months

27 minutes ago
 Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismis ..

Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settleme ..

27 minutes ago
 Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affecte ..

Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affected areas of Gwadar

27 minutes ago
 UN Hopes NATO-Russia Talks Will Lead to De-Escalat ..

UN Hopes NATO-Russia Talks Will Lead to De-Escalation of Tensions in Europe - Sp ..

27 minutes ago
 89 ASIs promoted as sub-inspectors

89 ASIs promoted as sub-inspectors

27 minutes ago
 Prime Minister for early completion of development ..

Prime Minister for early completion of development projects in Balochistan

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.