Webb telescope fully deploys sunshield in mission milestone: NASA

Washington, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The James Webb Space Telescope fully deployed its five-layer sunshield Tuesday, a critical milestone for the success of its mission to study every phase of cosmic history, US space agency NASA said.

"All five layers of the sunshield are fully tensioned," said an announcer at the telescope's mission control team in Baltimore, where team members cheered, a live feed showed.