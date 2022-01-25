Webb telescope reaches destination, 1 million miles from Earth: NASA

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Almost a month after launch, the James Webb Space Telescope has fired its thrusters and reached its orbital destination around a million miles (1.5 million kilometers) away from our planet, NASA said Monday.

At around 2:00 pm Eastern Time (1900 GMT), the observatory fired its thrusters for five minutes in order to reach the so-called second Lagrange point, or L2, where it will have a wide view of the cosmos.

"Webb, welcome home!" said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson in a statement.